US immigrant arrests soar under Donald Trump
The number of immigrants arrested by US authorities has soared in the first months of Donald Trump's administration, rising by nearly 40 percent, according to new official figures. The numbers released on Wednesday by Thomas Homan, acting director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement , are seen as a snapshot of how the new president is carrying through on his campaign promises to make immigration enforcement a top priority.
Salt Lake City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|White men! Date a woman with bi-racial kids? (May '11)
|May 12
|ThomasA
|116
|LDS Hospital noise pollution
|May 11
|No more noise pol...
|1
|The Many God's of Mormonism
|May 10
|NYC Kid
|6
|US Interior secretary tours hotly contested Uta...
|May 9
|Cordwainer Trout
|1
|Who says Mormons aren't Christians? (Oct '11)
|Apr 30
|Autistic mormon
|32,098
|I was a visitor
|Apr 28
|visitor
|1
|Prostitutes In Valley Fair Mall.. (Oct '08)
|Apr 28
|putz pence AWOL
|56
