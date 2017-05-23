Thieves haul off 700-pound brass statue of Joseph Smith and Brigham Young
Joseph Smith and his Mormon prophet-sidekick Brigham Young have been abducted from their spot in front of Salt Lake City's Northgate Business Center. And, says Salt Lake City police Detective Robert Ungricht, the miscreants involved have a lot of brass - not just in pulling off the theft, but literally, as in 700 pounds worth.
