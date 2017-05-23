Thieves haul off 700-pound brass stat...

Thieves haul off 700-pound brass statue of Joseph Smith and Brigham Young

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Salt Lake Tribune

Joseph Smith and his Mormon prophet-sidekick Brigham Young have been abducted from their spot in front of Salt Lake City's Northgate Business Center. And, says Salt Lake City police Detective Robert Ungricht, the miscreants involved have a lot of brass - not just in pulling off the theft, but literally, as in 700 pounds worth.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Salt Lake City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Are Aliens Real, if so are they nice or mean? (Oct '12) Mon A guy 38
White men! Date a woman with bi-racial kids? (May '11) Mon A guy 117
Review: Slickrock Towing And Recovery (Nov '12) Mon Mary Lou 36
News Who says Mormons aren't Christians? (Oct '11) May 19 tongangodz 32,099
LDS Hospital noise pollution May 11 No more noise pol... 1
The Many God's of Mormonism May 10 NYC Kid 6
News US Interior secretary tours hotly contested Uta... May 9 Cordwainer Trout 1
See all Salt Lake City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Salt Lake City Forum Now

Salt Lake City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Salt Lake City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Egypt
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Health Care
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Mexico
 

Salt Lake City, UT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,234 • Total comments across all topics: 281,233,240

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC