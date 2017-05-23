'The Moth' flutters into Salt Lake City
As Jenifer Hixson, senior producer, director and sometimes host of the award-winning radio program and live story events tells it, creator of "The Moth" George Dawes Green used sit on his front porch with his "wild group of friends," drink bourbon and tell stories deep into the night. Moths, attracted to the porch lights, would flutter in and out of the holes in the screened-in porch.
