The Latest: Utah boy rescued from river has died
Authorities say a boy with autism who had been chasing his service dog when he fell into a river has died. KUTV-TV reports that the nine-year-old boy was rescued on Tuesday after being pinned by a log in a Utah river, but died later that night.
