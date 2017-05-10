The Latest: Utah boy rescued from riv...

The Latest: Utah boy rescued from river has died

Read more: KSL-TV

Authorities say a boy with autism who had been chasing his service dog when he fell into a river has died. KUTV-TV reports that the nine-year-old boy was rescued on Tuesday after being pinned by a log in a Utah river, but died later that night.

