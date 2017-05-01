SUV crashes into Provo house during police chase
An SUV led police on a chase from Provo to Alpine, crashing into a home during the pursuit, according to Provo police. About 10 a.m. Tuesday, an officer attempted to make traffic stop at 200 N. 850 West, believing the vehicle to be stolen, according to a Facebook post by Provo police.
