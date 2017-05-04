State appropriated nearly $70M to Huntsman Cancer Institute over past 5 years
The Huntsman Cancer Institute at the University of Utah was given comprehensive cancer center status, the highest designation from the National Cancer Institute, an agency of the National Institutes of Health that oversees cancer research. State lawmakers were on a bus tour of rural Utah when the simmering dispute between top University of Utah administrators and the Huntsman Cancer Institute reached boiling point.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.
Add your comments below
Salt Lake City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Many God's of Mormonism
|May 4
|LetsGetReal
|5
|White men! Date a woman with bi-racial kids? (May '11)
|May 3
|Harley
|115
|Who says Mormons aren't Christians? (Oct '11)
|Apr 30
|Autistic mormon
|32,098
|I was a visitor
|Apr 28
|visitor
|1
|Prostitutes In Valley Fair Mall.. (Oct '08)
|Apr 28
|putz pence AWOL
|56
|Jason chaffetz leaving congress
|Apr 28
|LAVON AFFAIR
|3
|These Are the Wealthiest Small Towns in America
|Apr 28
|srhino
|2
Find what you want!
Search Salt Lake City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC