Speed, no seat belts account for more road deaths in Utah than DUI

The Salt Lake Tribune) Jerry Fletcher holds signs at a rally in the state capitol rotunda asking Gov. Herbert to veto a just-passed bill that would lower the blood-alcohol content for drunkenness from 0.08 to 0.05. Most there thought lowering of the levels would be bad for the hospitality industry and tarnish the state's reputation as a welcoming place for tourism and attracting out of state businesses.

