SLC Volkswagen Beetle looks like Disney's Herbie
" I Get Around" is not just a Beach Boys song- it's a way of life for Salt Lake City resident Jeanne Wheeler and her 1965 Volkswagen Beetle. When your car looks like just like Disney's Herbie from the 1986 film, "The Love Bug," and you haul around two surfboards with a Beach Boys theme, your vehicle is going to get attention.
