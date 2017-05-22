Silicon Slopes group opens new event ...

Silicon Slopes group opens new event facility

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: KSL-TV

Gov. Gary Herbert, GOED Director Val Hale and Domo CEO Josh James joined Silicon Slopes Executive Director Clint Betts Wednesday to cut the ribbon on a new, 5,000-square-foot office/event space for the nonprofit advocacy organization of the state's technology and innovation industries. The new space, donated by STACK Real Estate and located near Thanksgiving Point, will serve as Silicon Slopes' headquarters and will also be able to accommodate events, classes and networking gatherings.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSL-TV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Salt Lake City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Are Aliens Real, if so are they nice or mean? (Oct '12) 9 hr A guy 38
White men! Date a woman with bi-racial kids? (May '11) 9 hr A guy 117
Review: Slickrock Towing And Recovery (Nov '12) 17 hr Mary Lou 36
News Who says Mormons aren't Christians? (Oct '11) May 19 tongangodz 32,099
LDS Hospital noise pollution May 11 No more noise pol... 1
The Many God's of Mormonism May 10 NYC Kid 6
News US Interior secretary tours hotly contested Uta... May 9 Cordwainer Trout 1
See all Salt Lake City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Salt Lake City Forum Now

Salt Lake City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Salt Lake City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Microsoft
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Mexico
 

Salt Lake City, UT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,286 • Total comments across all topics: 281,205,997

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC