Silicon Slopes group opens new event facility
Gov. Gary Herbert, GOED Director Val Hale and Domo CEO Josh James joined Silicon Slopes Executive Director Clint Betts Wednesday to cut the ribbon on a new, 5,000-square-foot office/event space for the nonprofit advocacy organization of the state's technology and innovation industries. The new space, donated by STACK Real Estate and located near Thanksgiving Point, will serve as Silicon Slopes' headquarters and will also be able to accommodate events, classes and networking gatherings.
