Sen. Mike Lee says Trump 'fully cooperating' with investigation of Russia election meddling

Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, meets with reporters and members of the editorial board at the Deseret News and KSL in Salt Lake City, Monday, Aug. 29, 2016.Sen. Mike Lee says he believes President Donald Trump is "fully cooperating" in the investigation into whether Russia interfered in the 2016 election. SALT LAKE CITY - Sen. Mike Lee says he believes President Donald Trump is "fully cooperating" in the investigation into whether Russia interfered in the 2016 election.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.