Second S.L. Council member won't seek re-election

Salt Lake City Councilwoman Lisa Adams, of District 7, announced Monday she won't be seeking re-election next year. She's the second council member planning to depart from Salt Lake City in 2018, after Council Chairman Stan Penfold announced in March his plans not to seek a third term.

