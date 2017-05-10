Sarah Pearce, former Sundance Institu...

Sarah Pearce, former Sundance Institute managing director, to manage Salt Lake County's arts venues

Read more: Salt Lake Tribune

Sarah Pearce, who stepped down in March as managing director of the Sundance Institute , has landed a new job: she will head the Center for the Arts for Salt Lake County . The Center for the Arts manages the county's performing arts venues, all in downtown Salt Lake City: Abravanel Hall, the Capitol Theatre, the new Eccles Theater, and the Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center.

