Sarah Pearce, former Sundance Institute managing director, to manage Salt Lake County's arts venues
Sarah Pearce, who stepped down in March as managing director of the Sundance Institute , has landed a new job: she will head the Center for the Arts for Salt Lake County . The Center for the Arts manages the county's performing arts venues, all in downtown Salt Lake City: Abravanel Hall, the Capitol Theatre, the new Eccles Theater, and the Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.
Add your comments below
Salt Lake City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|White men! Date a woman with bi-racial kids? (May '11)
|1 hr
|ThomasA
|116
|LDS Hospital noise pollution
|Thu
|No more noise pol...
|1
|The Many God's of Mormonism
|Wed
|NYC Kid
|6
|US Interior secretary tours hotly contested Uta...
|May 9
|Cordwainer Trout
|1
|Who says Mormons aren't Christians? (Oct '11)
|Apr 30
|Autistic mormon
|32,098
|I was a visitor
|Apr 28
|visitor
|1
|Prostitutes In Valley Fair Mall.. (Oct '08)
|Apr 28
|putz pence AWOL
|56
Find what you want!
Search Salt Lake City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC