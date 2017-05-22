Salt Lake City Library eliminates late fees, seeks property tax hike
The Salt Lake City Library board of directors voted to do away with overdue fines, but the policy change comes the same year library officials are seeking a 21 percent property tax increase. The library board voted unanimously Monday night to cancel the 20-cents-per-day fines, aiming to stop "disproportionately" impacting low-income community members, Peter Bromberg, the library's executive director, said in a combined KSL/Deseret News editorial board meeting earlier in the day.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.
Add your comments below
Salt Lake City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Are Aliens Real, if so are they nice or mean? (Oct '12)
|10 hr
|A guy
|38
|White men! Date a woman with bi-racial kids? (May '11)
|10 hr
|A guy
|117
|Review: Slickrock Towing And Recovery (Nov '12)
|18 hr
|Mary Lou
|36
|Who says Mormons aren't Christians? (Oct '11)
|May 19
|tongangodz
|32,099
|LDS Hospital noise pollution
|May 11
|No more noise pol...
|1
|The Many God's of Mormonism
|May 10
|NYC Kid
|6
|US Interior secretary tours hotly contested Uta...
|May 9
|Cordwainer Trout
|1
Find what you want!
Search Salt Lake City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC