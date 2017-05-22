Salt Lake City Library eliminates late fees, seeks property tax hike

The Salt Lake City Library board of directors voted to do away with overdue fines, but the policy change comes the same year library officials are seeking a 21 percent property tax increase. The library board voted unanimously Monday night to cancel the 20-cents-per-day fines, aiming to stop "disproportionately" impacting low-income community members, Peter Bromberg, the library's executive director, said in a combined KSL/Deseret News editorial board meeting earlier in the day.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.