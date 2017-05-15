Salt Lake City Detective honors great, great grandfather at fallen officers tribute
The Salt Lake Tribune) Members of the Salt Lake City Explorers placed a single flower at sunrise service Tuesday May 16 to honor and pay tribute to 25 Salt Lake City's fallen police officers over the years. The Salt Lake Tribune) Members of the Salt Lake City Explorers placed a single flower at sunrise service Tuesday May 16 to honor and pay tribute to 25 Salt Lake City's fallen police officers over the years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.
Add your comments below
Salt Lake City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|White men! Date a woman with bi-racial kids? (May '11)
|May 12
|ThomasA
|116
|LDS Hospital noise pollution
|May 11
|No more noise pol...
|1
|The Many God's of Mormonism
|May 10
|NYC Kid
|6
|US Interior secretary tours hotly contested Uta...
|May 9
|Cordwainer Trout
|1
|Who says Mormons aren't Christians? (Oct '11)
|Apr 30
|Autistic mormon
|32,098
|I was a visitor
|Apr 28
|visitor
|1
|Prostitutes In Valley Fair Mall.. (Oct '08)
|Apr 28
|putz pence AWOL
|56
Find what you want!
Search Salt Lake City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC