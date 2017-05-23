Salt Lake City Council rebukes mayor's staff for spending without approval

Tribune file photo) Salt Lake City Councilwoman Lisa Adams, who also serves as chairwoman of the city's Redevelopment Agency board, says if she had it to do over she would have scheduled the discussion and approval of a tax-increment financing plan for the Miller family and the Vivint arena over two meetings to provide for more public input and notice. Doing the discussion and vote all at once was a "rookie mistake," she says.

