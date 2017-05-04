Salt Lake City barber gives free haircuts to homeless people
In this April 17, 2017, photo Stuart Stone gives Leanthony Edwards a hair cut at the Weigland Center in Salt Lake City. Stone as been volunteering his services giving haircuts to homeless individuals for some 20 years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Greenwich Citizen.
Comments
Add your comments below
Salt Lake City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Many God's of Mormonism
|Thu
|LetsGetReal
|5
|White men! Date a woman with bi-racial kids? (May '11)
|Wed
|Harley
|115
|Who says Mormons aren't Christians? (Oct '11)
|Apr 30
|Autistic mormon
|32,098
|I was a visitor
|Apr 28
|visitor
|1
|Prostitutes In Valley Fair Mall.. (Oct '08)
|Apr 28
|putz pence AWOL
|56
|Jason chaffetz leaving congress
|Apr 28
|LAVON AFFAIR
|3
|These Are the Wealthiest Small Towns in America
|Apr 28
|srhino
|2
Find what you want!
Search Salt Lake City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC