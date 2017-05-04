S.L. begins construction on $6M bridge to complete Jordan River Parkway Trail
Construction has begun on a $6 million bridge that will close the last gap in the city's section of the Jordan River Parkway Trail. When finished, the bridge will complete the 45-mile trail, which follows the Jordan River for most of its course from Utah Lake to the marshes of the Great Salt Lake.
