Rocky Mountain Power among nation's top utilities for expanding solar capacity

In this June 12, 2008, file photo people tour a solar field of mirrors used to direct the sun's rays for large-scale solar thermal power plants at the Rotem Industrial Complex outside the town of Dimona, southern Israel. After a successful run of high-tech and computer-related innovation, Israel is focusing its ambitions on the next big thing - preparing the world for life without coal and oil.

