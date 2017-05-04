Ringleader in $33 million loan modification scam pleads guilty
A ringleader of a massive Utah-based mortgage modification fraud has pleaded guilty for his role in a scheme that federal authorities said involved 10,000 victims nationwide who suffered losses of more than $33 million. Chad Gettel, 41, Salt Lake City, agreed to a seven-year prison sentence for operating the loan modification scam through CC Brown Law LLC and other names.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.
Add your comments below
Salt Lake City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Many God's of Mormonism
|21 hr
|LetsGetReal
|5
|White men! Date a woman with bi-racial kids? (May '11)
|Wed
|Harley
|115
|Who says Mormons aren't Christians? (Oct '11)
|Apr 30
|Autistic mormon
|32,098
|I was a visitor
|Apr 28
|visitor
|1
|Prostitutes In Valley Fair Mall.. (Oct '08)
|Apr 28
|putz pence AWOL
|56
|Jason chaffetz leaving congress
|Apr 28
|LAVON AFFAIR
|3
|These Are the Wealthiest Small Towns in America
|Apr 28
|srhino
|2
Find what you want!
Search Salt Lake City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC