Review: Utah High School Musical Thea...

Review: Utah High School Musical Theater Awards earns straight A's

Next Story Prev Story
24 min ago Read more: Deseret News

Woods Cross cast members perform a selection of their winning musical Beauty and the Beast at the Utah High School Musical Theater Awards review at the Eccles Theater in Salt Lake City on Saturday, May 13, 2017. Infectious excitement buzzed through the George S. and Dolores DorA© Eccles Theater in Salt Lake City right before 7 p.m. on May 13. Dressed in an eclectic range of colors and patterns, it seemed that at any moment the audience members on the Orchestra level would break into song and dance.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Salt Lake City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
White men! Date a woman with bi-racial kids? (May '11) Fri ThomasA 116
LDS Hospital noise pollution May 11 No more noise pol... 1
The Many God's of Mormonism May 10 NYC Kid 6
News US Interior secretary tours hotly contested Uta... May 9 Cordwainer Trout 1
News Who says Mormons aren't Christians? (Oct '11) Apr 30 Autistic mormon 32,098
I was a visitor Apr 28 visitor 1
Prostitutes In Valley Fair Mall.. (Oct '08) Apr 28 putz pence AWOL 56
See all Salt Lake City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Salt Lake City Forum Now

Salt Lake City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Salt Lake City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. South Korea
  5. Ebola
 

Salt Lake City, UT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,805 • Total comments across all topics: 281,010,565

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC