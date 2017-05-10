Review: Utah High School Musical Theater Awards earns straight A's

Woods Cross cast members perform a selection of their winning musical Beauty and the Beast at the Utah High School Musical Theater Awards review at the Eccles Theater in Salt Lake City on Saturday, May 13, 2017. Infectious excitement buzzed through the George S. and Dolores DorA© Eccles Theater in Salt Lake City right before 7 p.m. on May 13. Dressed in an eclectic range of colors and patterns, it seemed that at any moment the audience members on the Orchestra level would break into song and dance.

