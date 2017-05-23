Review: The Grand's 'Hairspray' is high-energy and entertaining
The Grand Theatre is staging "Hairspray" through June 3 at the Grand Theatre on the South High campus of Salt Lake Community College in Salt Lake City. The Grand Theatre is staging "Hairspray" through June 3 at the Grand Theatre on the South High campus of Salt Lake Community College in Salt Lake City.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.
Add your comments below
Salt Lake City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Are Aliens Real, if so are they nice or mean? (Oct '12)
|Mon
|A guy
|38
|White men! Date a woman with bi-racial kids? (May '11)
|Mon
|A guy
|117
|Review: Slickrock Towing And Recovery (Nov '12)
|Mon
|Mary Lou
|36
|Who says Mormons aren't Christians? (Oct '11)
|May 19
|tongangodz
|32,099
|LDS Hospital noise pollution
|May 11
|No more noise pol...
|1
|The Many God's of Mormonism
|May 10
|NYC Kid
|6
|US Interior secretary tours hotly contested Uta...
|May 9
|Cordwainer Trout
|1
Find what you want!
Search Salt Lake City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC