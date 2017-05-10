Prosecutor's family still pushes to c...

Prosecutor's family still pushes to clear his name a year after suicide

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Deseret News

Prosecutor Chad Platt on Monday, September 8 2008. It's been a year since veteran prosecutor Platt killed himself in downtown Salt Lake City.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Salt Lake City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
LDS Hospital noise pollution 16 hr No more noise pol... 1
The Many God's of Mormonism Wed NYC Kid 6
News US Interior secretary tours hotly contested Uta... May 9 Cordwainer Trout 1
White men! Date a woman with bi-racial kids? (May '11) May 3 Harley 115
News Who says Mormons aren't Christians? (Oct '11) Apr 30 Autistic mormon 32,098
I was a visitor Apr 28 visitor 1
Prostitutes In Valley Fair Mall.. (Oct '08) Apr 28 putz pence AWOL 56
See all Salt Lake City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Salt Lake City Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Watch for Salt Lake County was issued at May 11 at 10:05PM MDT

Salt Lake City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Salt Lake City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
 

Salt Lake City, UT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,261 • Total comments across all topics: 280,953,007

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC