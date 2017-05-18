Prompt sepsis treatment less likely when ERs overcrowded
ATS 2017, WASHINGTON, DC -- According to a new study, patients with sepsis, a life-threatening complication of an infection, had delays approaching one hour in being given antibiotics when seen in emergency rooms that were overcrowded. The study was presented at the 2017 American Thoracic Society International Conference.
