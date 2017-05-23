Police find kidnapping victim after S...

Police find kidnapping victim after SWAT episode at western Salt Lake City home

14 hrs ago Read more: Salt Lake Tribune

Police and SWAT team officers outside a house near 800 South and 900 West responding to a report of possible gunshots fired on Wednesday, May 24, 2017 Police and SWAT team officers outside a house near 800 South and 900 West responding to a report of possible gunshots fired on Wednesday, May 24, 2017 A woman who police say was kidnapped by a man with a gun in Salt Lake City was found late Wednesday and taken to a hospital, authorities said. The woman, 24-year-old Samantha Medina, had been seen being forced into a car by an armed man Wednesday morning, according to the Salt Lake City Police Department.

