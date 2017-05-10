Plans for the weekend: Old Crow Medicine Show does Dylan
Courtesy of Old Crow Medicine Live at the Eccles in Salt Lake City will present the Old Crow Medicine Show and its 50 Years of Blonde on Blonde Tour, May 12, 2017. The tour celebrates 50 years since the release of Bob Dylanis iconic album.
