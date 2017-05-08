Photos: Passing dog ruffles a few feathers

Sandy and Hugh Meadows, with their grandchildren Reese, 4, Wesley, 2, and Brooklyn, 2, watch as the geese they'd been feeding flee from a passing dog at Liberty Park in Salt Lake City on Monday. Hugh Meadows, of Cottonwood Heights, said this was the grandchildren's first time coming to Liberty Park to feed the birds, an experience he remembers fondly from his childhood.

