Performing falcon killed, partially eaten by Hogle Zoo wolves after landing in their pen
A 17-year-old peregrine falcon performing in the 11 a.m. bird show at the Salt Lake City zoo deviated from its usual routine and landed in - of all places - the wolves' lair, zoo spokeswoman Erica Hansen said Tuesday. "We know how quickly those wolves will jump into action," she said, confirming what people outside the pen saw - the peregrine had time to stretch its wings and make a squawking noise before it was killed and partially eaten.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.
Add your comments below
Salt Lake City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|US Interior secretary tours hotly contested Uta...
|17 hr
|Cordwainer Trout
|1
|The Many God's of Mormonism
|May 4
|LetsGetReal
|5
|White men! Date a woman with bi-racial kids? (May '11)
|May 3
|Harley
|115
|Who says Mormons aren't Christians? (Oct '11)
|Apr 30
|Autistic mormon
|32,098
|I was a visitor
|Apr 28
|visitor
|1
|Prostitutes In Valley Fair Mall.. (Oct '08)
|Apr 28
|putz pence AWOL
|56
|Jason chaffetz leaving congress
|Apr 28
|LAVON AFFAIR
|3
Find what you want!
Search Salt Lake City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC