Packed GOP field forms for Nov. 7 ele...

Packed GOP field forms for Nov. 7 election for Chaffetz seat

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Miami Herald

In this March 2, 2017, file photo, Utah Gov. Gary Herbert speaks during a news conference at the Utah State Capitol in Salt Lake City. A packed field of Utah Republicans is shaping up to replace U.S. Rep. Jason Chaffetz, while Utah's governor and legislators are tussling over whether the state needs to pass emergency laws for a special election.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Salt Lake City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Who says Mormons aren't Christians? (Oct '11) 17 hr tongangodz 32,099
White men! Date a woman with bi-racial kids? (May '11) May 12 ThomasA 116
LDS Hospital noise pollution May 11 No more noise pol... 1
The Many God's of Mormonism May 10 NYC Kid 6
News US Interior secretary tours hotly contested Uta... May 9 Cordwainer Trout 1
I was a visitor Apr 28 visitor 1
Prostitutes In Valley Fair Mall.. (Oct '08) Apr 28 putz pence AWOL 56
See all Salt Lake City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Salt Lake City Forum Now

Salt Lake City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Salt Lake City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. China
  3. Microsoft
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Wall Street
 

Salt Lake City, UT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,284 • Total comments across all topics: 281,157,445

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC