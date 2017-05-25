Outdoor Retailer takes show to Denver
Emerald Expositions, which produces the Outdoor Retailer trade show that's leaving Salt Lake City after two decades over political differences, announced Wednesday night it has acquired the SnowSports Industries America Snow Show that is held each winter in Denver.
