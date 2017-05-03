Nick Cannon's Childhood Friend Shot and Killed In San Diego
In speaking about this horrific incident, Nick Cannon took to Instagram to reveal that it was a personal hurt for him, the woman who was killed was an old friend. The suspected shooter, identified by officials as Peter Selis, 49, was shot and killed by police at the pool area of the La Jolla Crossroads apartment complex Sunday evening, San Diego police said.
