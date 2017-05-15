New Utes Football Uniforms: Goodbye Mountains, Hello Utah Stripe
The Utah football team typically unveils new uniforms every three years. In 2014, Utah switched jerseys with a mountain decision on the sleeves, and it was revealed today that those uniforms would be replaced with new ones that emphasize the Utah stripe.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Block U.
