Mormon President Thomas S. Monson scales back duties

In this April 1, 2017, file photo, Thomas S. Monson, president of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, walks with his daughter, Ann Dibb, right, as he leaves the morning session of the two-day Mormon church conference in Salt Lake City. Mormon officials said Monson is no longer coming to meetings at church offices regularly because of limitations related to his age.

