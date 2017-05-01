More mental health treatment ordered for man accused of strangling Utah woman
A judge on Tuesday ordered more treatment for a mentally incompetent man charged with killing and robbing a Salt Lake City woman last year. Mustafa Suleiman Aldoma, 27, is charged in 3rd District Court with first-degree felony counts of murder, aggravated robbery and aggravated kidnapping for the January 2016 strangling death of 39-year-old Shellise Geter at her home.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.
Add your comments below
Salt Lake City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who says Mormons aren't Christians? (Oct '11)
|Apr 30
|Autistic mormon
|32,098
|White men! Date a woman with bi-racial kids? (May '11)
|Apr 29
|ladydtoosweet
|114
|I was a visitor
|Apr 28
|visitor
|1
|Prostitutes In Valley Fair Mall.. (Oct '08)
|Apr 28
|putz pence AWOL
|56
|Jason chaffetz leaving congress
|Apr 28
|LAVON AFFAIR
|3
|These Are the Wealthiest Small Towns in America
|Apr 28
|srhino
|2
|The Many God's of Mormonism
|Apr 27
|Christian
|3
Find what you want!
Search Salt Lake City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC