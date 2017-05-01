More mental health treatment ordered for man accused of strangling Utah woman

A judge on Tuesday ordered more treatment for a mentally incompetent man charged with killing and robbing a Salt Lake City woman last year. Mustafa Suleiman Aldoma, 27, is charged in 3rd District Court with first-degree felony counts of murder, aggravated robbery and aggravated kidnapping for the January 2016 strangling death of 39-year-old Shellise Geter at her home.

