Meet filmmakers telling next-gen stories at annual Davey Foundation showcase
Since Curtis Whitear moved to New York City over a year ago, the Utah-trained filmmaker says he was continually intrigued by the conversations about the election he fell into with Uber drivers. He submitted an idea for a film of interviews with working-class drivers to the David Ross Fetzer Foundation for Emerging Artists , which launched its first documentary grant to tell stories from the country's post-election political divide.
