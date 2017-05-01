Massage therapist charged with assaulting client
Nevin Timothy Sheehan, 22, of Salt Lake City, was charged last week in 3rd District Court with object rape, a first-degree felony. A $100,000 warrant was issued for his arrest and he was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on Friday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Salt Lake City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who says Mormons aren't Christians? (Oct '11)
|Sun
|Autistic mormon
|32,098
|White men! Date a woman with bi-racial kids? (May '11)
|Apr 29
|ladydtoosweet
|114
|I was a visitor
|Apr 28
|visitor
|1
|Prostitutes In Valley Fair Mall.. (Oct '08)
|Apr 28
|putz pence AWOL
|56
|Jason chaffetz leaving congress
|Apr 28
|LAVON AFFAIR
|3
|These Are the Wealthiest Small Towns in America
|Apr 28
|srhino
|2
|The Many God's of Mormonism
|Apr 27
|Christian
|3
Find what you want!
Search Salt Lake City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC