Man who picked up California runaway arrested in Salt Lake, police say
A man accused of picking up a runaway teenage girl in California and taking her all around the Northwest, all while providing her drugs and taking inappropriate pictures, has been arrested in Salt Lake City. Amado Jesus Jiminez, 34, of Riverbank, California, was arrested late Friday by Salt Lake police officers who received a tip about where the missing 15-year-old girl might be.
