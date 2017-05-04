Letter: Tribune slighted the Climate March

The People's Climate March of April 29 was organized to respond to what is arguably the gravest threat to the future of life on this planet, and to protest against the Republicans' ruthless anti-environmental agenda, which will magnify and accelerate this threat. The march counted over 200,000 participants in Washington, D.C., alone, plus tens of thousands more in hundreds of sister marches across the U.S. and globally.

