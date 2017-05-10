Leaders begin 'first steps' to pull f...

Leaders begin 'first steps' to pull families out of S.L. homeless shelter

18 hrs ago Read more: Deseret News

State, county and city leaders took the next steps Wednesday toward breaking ground on the three new homeless resource centers meant to dramatically change Salt Lake County's homeless services system. That included officially securing $16 million in state funds to buy the land and begin design and construction for the centers - two in Salt Lake City, one in South Salt Lake.

Salt Lake City, UT

