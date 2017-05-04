Lawsuit claims retaliation against U. employees who exposed wasteful spending

A lawsuit alleging a pattern of widespread financial waste at the University of Utah, and retaliation against two school employees who reported it, is making its way through the courts, though the Utah Attorney General's Office is arguing for its dismissal. SALT LAKE CITY - A lawsuit alleging a pattern of widespread financial waste at the University of Utah, and retaliation against two school employees who reported it is making its way through the courts, though the Utah Attorney General's Office is arguing for its dismissal.

