KUTV's owner buys KSTU's owner, but may have to resell Ch. 13
Ch. 2's parent company is buying KSTU-Ch. 13's parent company - and the president of CEO of Sinclair said he thinks the FCC will allow his company to keep both stations, despite the fact that would violate regulations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Salt Lake City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|US Interior secretary tours hotly contested Uta...
|2 hr
|Cordwainer Trout
|1
|The Many God's of Mormonism
|May 4
|LetsGetReal
|5
|White men! Date a woman with bi-racial kids? (May '11)
|May 3
|Harley
|115
|Who says Mormons aren't Christians? (Oct '11)
|Apr 30
|Autistic mormon
|32,098
|I was a visitor
|Apr 28
|visitor
|1
|Prostitutes In Valley Fair Mall.. (Oct '08)
|Apr 28
|putz pence AWOL
|56
|Jason chaffetz leaving congress
|Apr 28
|LAVON AFFAIR
|3
Find what you want!
Search Salt Lake City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC