Jim Bennett, director of new United U...

Jim Bennett, director of new United Utah Party, jumps into race for Congress

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Salt Lake Tribune

The Salt Lake Tribune) Jim Bennett, center, is helping to organize a new centrist party of disaffected Republicans and Democrats called the Utah United Party. Organizers as well as several former GOP and Democratic leaders announced the new party during a press conference in the Centennial Room at the State Capitol in Salt Lake City Monday May 22, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Salt Lake City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Are Aliens Real, if so are they nice or mean? (Oct '12) 14 hr Old gregg 39
Anal sex with Jesus 14 hr Old gregg 1
The Many God's of Mormonism 14 hr Old gregg 7
Review: Parker Welding (May '14) May 24 Jay 21
White men! Date a woman with bi-racial kids? (May '11) May 22 A guy 117
Review: Slickrock Towing And Recovery (Nov '12) May 22 Mary Lou 36
News Who says Mormons aren't Christians? (Oct '11) May 19 tongangodz 32,099
See all Salt Lake City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Salt Lake City Forum Now

Salt Lake City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Salt Lake City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Egypt
  2. North Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Recession
  4. Microsoft
  5. Climate Change
 

Salt Lake City, UT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,366 • Total comments across all topics: 281,304,466

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC