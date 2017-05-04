I-80 exits at Foothill Drive to close...

I-80 exits at Foothill Drive to close Monday for up to 4 months

Deseret News

The I-80 eastbound and westbound exits at Foothill Drive are scheduled to close before Monday's morning commute and will remain closed for up to four months. The closures are necessary will allow Utah Department of Transportation crews to reconstruct several bridges at the interchange.

Salt Lake City, UT

