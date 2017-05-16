Heat wave heads for eastern U.S. as snow targets West Folks in the East will be sweltering while some westerners will break out the snow shovels. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://usat.ly/2qoFWMM Hail covered a sidewalk after a strong spring storm moved through the metropolitan Denver area on May 8, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.