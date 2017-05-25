Former Utah County commissioner who posed as LDS Church official pleads guilty to fraud

Gary Anderson listens to testimony during a preliminary hearing for him and Alan McKee on Thursday, June 2, 2016, at the Scott M. Matheson Courthouse in Salt Lake City. SPENSER HEAPS, Daily Herald Gary Anderson listens to testimony during a preliminary hearing for him and Alan McKee on Thursday, June 2, 2016, at the Scott M. Matheson Courthouse in Salt Lake City.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.