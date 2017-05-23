Former firefighter union treasurer charged with stealing funds
A former treasurer of the Salt Lake City Firefighter's Union is accused of stealing more than $133,000 of union funds for personal use in the form of forged checks and taking from other funding sources, including the Fill the Boot campaign. Joshua Diamond, 39, of Mapleton, was charged Tuesday in 3rd District Court with communications fraud, a second-degree felony; theft by deception, a second-degree felony; unlawful dealing of property by a fiduciary, a second-degree felony; and two counts of forgery, a third-degree felony.
