Former firefighter union treasurer ch...

Former firefighter union treasurer charged with stealing funds

Next Story Prev Story
22 min ago Read more: Deseret News

A former treasurer of the Salt Lake City Firefighter's Union is accused of stealing more than $133,000 of union funds for personal use in the form of forged checks and taking from other funding sources, including the Fill the Boot campaign. Joshua Diamond, 39, of Mapleton, was charged Tuesday in 3rd District Court with communications fraud, a second-degree felony; theft by deception, a second-degree felony; unlawful dealing of property by a fiduciary, a second-degree felony; and two counts of forgery, a third-degree felony.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Salt Lake City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Are Aliens Real, if so are they nice or mean? (Oct '12) Mon A guy 38
White men! Date a woman with bi-racial kids? (May '11) Mon A guy 117
Review: Slickrock Towing And Recovery (Nov '12) Mon Mary Lou 36
News Who says Mormons aren't Christians? (Oct '11) May 19 tongangodz 32,099
LDS Hospital noise pollution May 11 No more noise pol... 1
The Many God's of Mormonism May 10 NYC Kid 6
News US Interior secretary tours hotly contested Uta... May 9 Cordwainer Trout 1
See all Salt Lake City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Salt Lake City Forum Now

Salt Lake City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Salt Lake City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Health Care
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Afghanistan
 

Salt Lake City, UT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,492 • Total comments across all topics: 281,242,338

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC