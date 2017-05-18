Flame from Jerusalem lights faith in the hearts of S.L.'s Greek Orthodox worshipers
Stephanie Matlak lifts her daughter, Natalie, 3, to light a candle from the "holy fire" at the Saints Peter and Paul Greek Orthodox Church in Salt Lake City on Saturday, May 20, 2017. SALT LAKE CITY - Met by bells clanging overheard and songs from joyful parishioners, a flame ignited in Jerusalem was brought to light Saints Peter and Paul Orthodox Church on Saturday.
