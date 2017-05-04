Feds charge 2 men in string of Wasatch Front bank robberies
Federal authorities filed charges against two men who allegedly robbed a string of Wasatch Front banks and credit unions the past few months. Bret Michael Edmunds, 36, of Salt Lake City, faces seven bank robbery counts in connection with holdups stretching from Provo to Salt Lake City in February, March and April.
