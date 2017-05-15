DPS shares video of rescue, recovery mission in Emery County

A woman died Friday in an apparent rappelling accident, and four others were hoisted to safety by a Utah Department of Public Safety helicopter, sheriff's deputies confirmed Tuesday. Emery County Sheriff's spokesperson Janalee Luke said 29-year-old Coralie Gillen Graham of Salt Lake City was with a group rappelling in an area about 10 miles north of Goblin Valley, when she slipped and went headfirst down a slope, ultimately falling 300 feet.

