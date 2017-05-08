Downtown restaurant Ikigai -- formerly Mikado and Naked Fish -- to close just 5 months after opening
The Salt Lake Tribune) The Ikigai sign seen through the window at the front of the downtown Salt Lake City Japanese pub. Ikigai, housed in the space once occupied by Mikado and Naked Fish in downtown Salt Lake City, debuted in December but will close after dinner service on Thursday, May 11. The Salt Lake Tribune) The Ikigai sign seen through the window at the front of the downtown Salt Lake City Japanese pub.
