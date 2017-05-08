DeVos compares school choice to switc...

DeVos compares school choice to switching phone carriers

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Albany Times Union

Education Secretary Betsy DeVos learns about Kelly Brooks' carbon fiber violin creation as she tours Granite Technical Institute in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, May 9, 2017. less Education Secretary Betsy DeVos learns about Kelly Brooks' carbon fiber violin creation as she tours Granite Technical Institute in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, May 9, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Salt Lake City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News US Interior secretary tours hotly contested Uta... 22 hr Cordwainer Trout 1
The Many God's of Mormonism May 4 LetsGetReal 5
White men! Date a woman with bi-racial kids? (May '11) May 3 Harley 115
News Who says Mormons aren't Christians? (Oct '11) Apr 30 Autistic mormon 32,098
I was a visitor Apr 28 visitor 1
Prostitutes In Valley Fair Mall.. (Oct '08) Apr 28 putz pence AWOL 56
Jason chaffetz leaving congress Apr 28 LAVON AFFAIR 3
See all Salt Lake City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Salt Lake City Forum Now

Salt Lake City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Salt Lake City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Mexico
  5. Egypt
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Syria
  3. Pope Francis
  4. South Korea
  5. Health Care
 

Salt Lake City, UT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,847 • Total comments across all topics: 280,899,993

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC